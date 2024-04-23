All Sections
US Senate holds key procedural voting on aid for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 April 2024, 22:07
The US Senate. Photo: Getty Images

The US Senate has supported the shortening of the procedure of consideration of the bill on supplementary funding, which contains the funding of military and financial aid for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: 80 senators have supported the request of Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, "about ending the debates", which allows adopting the bill package with the aid for Ukraine under a shortened procedure. 19 voted against.

Before that, Republican senator Mike Lee made an amendment, which could delay the process of the consideration of the bill but it was declined with a simple majority.

After making the current procedural decision the senators will have 30 hours (but not more than one hour each) to discuss the bill, and then the final voting will be conducted. A simple majority of votes will be enough to adopt a decision.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, recalled that during the previous voting in the Senate for the aid for Ukraine in February the senator’s speeches lasted the whole night so "the duration of this part of the procedure will depend on how many senators wish to speak and how long they will speak for".
  • On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in military aid for Ukraine.
  • Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, said on 23 April that the first package of US weapons under the new legislation passed by Congress could arrive in Ukraine as early as April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
