All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 April 2024, 20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

The US House of Representatives has approved the vital bill to provide Ukraine with military aid.

Source: European Pravda

Details: 311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill, while 112 voted against it.

Advertisement:

The adoption of the bill was accompanied by a standing ovation from the congressmen. Members of the House also began waving Ukrainian flags.

The bill will now be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate bill on foreign aid, HR.815, which was passed in February.

This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

US President Joe Biden has promised to sign the approved aid bill.

Background: House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced the package of bills that includes support for Ukraine on Wednesday, providing about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
USA
A bad day for Putin: Ukraine's foreign minister comments on US aid approval
US$50 billion of American aid to be spent on defence – Ukraine's PM
Russia throws a tantrum over US aid to Ukraine and asset confiscation
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: