US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has approved the vital bill to provide Ukraine with military aid.

Source: European Pravda

Details: 311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill, while 112 voted against it.

Advertisement:

The adoption of the bill was accompanied by a standing ovation from the congressmen. Members of the House also began waving Ukrainian flags.

The bill will now be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate bill on foreign aid, HR.815, which was passed in February.

This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

US President Joe Biden has promised to sign the approved aid bill.

Background: House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced the package of bills that includes support for Ukraine on Wednesday, providing about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies.

Support UP or become our patron!