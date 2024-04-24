Russia strikes Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 missiles, causing destruction and casualties

Russia has targeted a residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv on the night of 23-24 April. A total of four apartment buildings were damaged, and two people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties. Syniehubov said that the Russians used S-300 missiles.

The strike led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The inspection of the sites that were hit is ongoing.

Updated: At 01:17, Terekhov reported that two people had been reported injured, both with shrapnel wounds.

They are already being treated by doctors. A search and rescue operation is underway. All relevant services are responding.

At 01:23, Syniehubov wrote that the Russians had struck the central part of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attack was carried out with two S-300 missiles. Administrative buildings, as well as the windows and exterior decoration of four apartment buildings, were damaged.

Two people were injured; their condition was moderate, and they were provided with medical aid on the spot.

In a comment to Suspilne, Terekhov said that the Russian strike had damaged a gas pipeline and that utility services have had to cut off the gas supply in the neighbourhood where the missiles hit.

Quote from Terekhov: "The Russians hit a residential neighbourhood in the central part of Kharkiv. Two S-300 missiles exploded near a high-rise residential building. A lot of broken windows. We will inspect the roofs. Several houses were damaged. We will restore the gas supply in the morning. Recently, there have been chaotic attacks on Kharkiv, mainly in residential areas of the city."

