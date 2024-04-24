All Sections
Russians launch missile attack on Odesa, injuring woman – photo, video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 24 April 2024, 09:38
Russians launch missile attack on Odesa, injuring woman – photo, video
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians have launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa on the morning of 24 April, injuring a 43-year-old woman.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa at 07:00. As of now, we know about one injured person, a 43-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Details: Kiper reported that the blast wave damaged about 30 houses where windows and glass were shattered. In addition, ceilings collapsed in some houses.

Update at 10:32: Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted photos and videos from the site of the fire extinguishing.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in 11 southern, eastern and central oblasts of Ukraine on the morning of 24 April. The media reported that explosions had been heard in the city of Odesa. 

Subjects: explosionmissile strikewar
