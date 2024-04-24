All Sections
Sunak and Scholz announce details of cooperation to further support Ukraine

Mariia YemetsWednesday, 24 April 2024, 16:33
Sunak and Scholz in Berlin. Photo: Sunak on Twitter (X)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed further cooperation to support Ukraine at a joint meeting.

Source: a separate section of the joint statement issued by the UK government following the meeting, reported by European Pravda 

Details: Germany and the UK declared that their common goal remains for Ukraine to withstand Russian aggression. Both countries are Europe's largest providers of military assistance to Ukraine, have bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, and will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, but they "do not seek [direct] confrontation with Russia".

"Our support is designed for the long term and based on Ukraine’s urgent as well as long-term needs in the fields of security and resilience. We advocate for a discussion with the aim of agreeing among Allies and Partners on the level of military support to Ukraine in relation to respective economic strength," Sunak and Scholz said. 

The leaders noted that in the near future, the priority in their military support would remain air defence systems, drones, artillery and ammunition, defence fortifications and training for the Ukrainian military.

"Today we have agreed on coordinating and intensifying our efforts and evaluating potential for joint projects including respective training. In particular, we will cooperate on our support of Ukrainian helicopters, including armament, maintenance and training," the communiqué said. 

The UK and Germany are also stepping up their efforts with regard to the air defence initiative for Ukraine and the IMF funding mechanism. 

"We will seek to increase joint ventures and investment in defence maintenance and production to further strengthen Ukraine’s military industrial base," they said.

They also welcomed the decision by both houses of the US Congress to finally approve the Ukraine aid bill.

In addition, Scholz and Sunak said they would continue to cooperate bilaterally and through the G7 to reduce Russia's revenues from energy and other sectors, strengthen sanctions enforcement, and find ways to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to benefit Ukraine in a manner consistent with national and international law. 

Background:

  • After the leaders met in Berlin, which Sunak was visiting for the first time as prime minister, Scholz announced that Germany would deepen cooperation with the UK.
  • While in Warsaw on Tuesday, Sunak announced a record-breaking package of military aid for Ukraine from the United Kingdom. 

