All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sunak announces details of record-breaking UK military aid package for Ukraine

Mariia Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 23 April 2024, 17:56
Sunak announces details of record-breaking UK military aid package for Ukraine
Rishi Sunak (on right) and Jens Stoltenberg (on left) in Warsaw on 23 April. Stock photo: Getty Images

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK, has revealed that the new UK aid package for Ukraine will include millions of ammunition shells, hundreds of vehicles and long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Source: Sunak at a joint briefing with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, adding to the announcement by the press service of the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today we go further: we will send Ukraine an additional £500 million, hitting £3 billion of support this year, and we’ll provide them [the Ukrainians – ed.] with the largest ever package of UK military equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: Sunak noted that 400 vehicles, 4 million ammunition rounds, 60 boats and raiding craft, air defence means and one more batch of long-range high-precision Storm Shadow missiles.

Earlier, the press service reported that 1,600 attack missiles and air defence missiles, as well as protected Husky vehicles, armoured vehicles and tens of off-road vehicles would be provided.

"And as we make our historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP… So that alongside our long-term security guarantee, we are today providing a long-term funding guarantee of at least the current level of military support to Ukraine for every year it is needed. That is the longest commitment any nation has provided," Sunak stated.

Background: After London made an announcement of a new aid package for Ukraine beforehand, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, had a phone conversation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aid for UkraineUK
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
aid for Ukraine
US prepares US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Ukraine's Ambassador to US explains voting process on US aid to Ukraine
Most weapons from US aid package for Ukraine are already in Germany and Poland – CNN
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
19:12
Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
All News
Advertisement: