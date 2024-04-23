Sunak announces details of record-breaking UK military aid package for Ukraine

Rishi Sunak (on right) and Jens Stoltenberg (on left) in Warsaw on 23 April. Stock photo: Getty Images

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK, has revealed that the new UK aid package for Ukraine will include millions of ammunition shells, hundreds of vehicles and long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Source: Sunak at a joint briefing with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, adding to the announcement by the press service of the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today we go further: we will send Ukraine an additional £500 million, hitting £3 billion of support this year, and we’ll provide them [the Ukrainians – ed.] with the largest ever package of UK military equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: Sunak noted that 400 vehicles, 4 million ammunition rounds, 60 boats and raiding craft, air defence means and one more batch of long-range high-precision Storm Shadow missiles.

Earlier, the press service reported that 1,600 attack missiles and air defence missiles, as well as protected Husky vehicles, armoured vehicles and tens of off-road vehicles would be provided.

"And as we make our historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP… So that alongside our long-term security guarantee, we are today providing a long-term funding guarantee of at least the current level of military support to Ukraine for every year it is needed. That is the longest commitment any nation has provided," Sunak stated.

Background: After London made an announcement of a new aid package for Ukraine beforehand, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, had a phone conversation.

Support UP or become our patron!