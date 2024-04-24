All Sections
Russian occupiers take zebras from Askaniia-Nova natural reserve in occupied Kherson Oblast to Crimea

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 19:20
Russian occupiers take zebras from Askaniia-Nova natural reserve in occupied Kherson Oblast to Crimea
Zebras at the Askaniia-Nova natural reserve. Photo: Oleksandra Butova/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images

The Russian occupation regime has taken three zebras from the Askaniia-Nova Biosphere Reserve, which is situated in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast. The zebras were sent to Crimea.

Source: TASS, a Russian news agency, with reference to Oleg Zubkov, the owner of two zoos in Yalta, Skazka and Taigan

Details: Russian occupation officials said that the zebras were "exchanged" as part of an "agreement" between the Askaniia-Nova reserve and the Skazka zoo concerning the "preservation and reproduction of animals", signed in October 2023.

Oleg Zubkov claims that a Tibetan yak, several dwarf sheep, pelicans, goats, alpacas, and bustards were sent from Crimea to Askaniia-Nova and that this is not the last such "exchange".

"It is a great honour for us. Askaniia-Nova is experiencing another rebirth today," Zubkov said.

Dmitry Mishcheryakov, the Russian-appointed director of Askaniia-Nova, says that the animals from Crimea are kept in the reserve as "temporary residents".

Russian occupiers also took animals from Askaniia-Nova last year: several Chapman zebras and Przewalski horses, an American bison, and Davyd the deer.

