Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 25 April 2024, 07:44
Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on Russian troops, and Russia has lost 1,040 soldiers, 13 tanks and 28 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 462,980 (+1,040) military personnel;
- 7,255 (+13) tanks;
- 13,942 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,836 (+28) artillery systems;
- 1,049 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 772 (+1) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,449 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,118 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,949 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,946 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being ascertained.
