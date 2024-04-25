Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers over past day

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on Russian troops, and Russia has lost 1,040 soldiers, 13 tanks and 28 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

462,980 (+1,040) military personnel;

7,255 (+13) tanks;

13,942 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

11,836 (+28) artillery systems;

1,049 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

772 (+1) air defence systems;

348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,449 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,118 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,949 (+57) vehicles and tankers;

1,946 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being ascertained.

