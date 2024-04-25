All Sections
Former conscript adjusted Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions: Counterintelligence prevents Russian agent's escape

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 April 2024, 10:33
Former conscript adjusted Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions: Counterintelligence prevents Russian agent's escape
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have prevented the escape of a Russian FSB agent who had been adjusting missile and bomb attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: SSU; Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Law enforcers detained the man who passed data on the Ukrainian Defence Forces' bases in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv oblasts for targeted air attacks to the Russian secret service.

The investigation indicates that the detainee, formerly a conscript of a Ukrainian military unit, voluntarily cooperated with a representative of the Russian Federal Security Service prior to his discharge.

The SSU says that he was prompted to take this ‘step’ by his parents, who live in the temporarily occupied territory in Ukraine's east and are under the surveillance of Russian special services.

Using them as mediators, the Russians persuaded the conscript to pass them the coordinates of potential targets and offered him a plan for further escape after ‘demobilisation’.

Using the Signal messenger app, the wrongdoer transmitted the locations of the Defence Forces and military equipment in the town of Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv Oblast to his Russian handler. The Russians needed this information to conduct targeted air strikes on Ukrainian defenders.

Law enforcers detained the man near the contact line on the Kupiansk front. He was trying to reach the Russian positions covertly. The agent was supposed to get to the FSB branch in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the citizen was served a notice of suspicion of disseminating information on the movement, location and position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law.

The court upheld the prosecution's motion: the suspect was placed in pre-trial custody without bail.

State Security Service of Ukraine
