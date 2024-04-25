All Sections
Containers of petroleum products on fire in Russia's Omsk – video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 April 2024, 11:05
Containers of petroleum products on fire in Russia's Omsk – video
screenshot

Three containers of petroleum products caught fire on the Krasnoyarsk road in the Siberian city of Omsk on 25 April. The fire covered an area of 500 sq. m.

Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Quote: "Three containers of petroleum products, each with a volume of 200 litres, are on fire on the Krasnoyarsk road."

Details:  Early reports indicate that the fire covers an area of 500 sq. m. A total of 58 firefighters and 15 appliances are working at the scene. Two fire trains have also been deployed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported at 11:14 that the fire had been put out.

Background: Three railway tank cars caught fire in temporarily occupied Simferopol, Crimea, on 24 April. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that one person was killed and three injured.

Subjects: Russiafire
