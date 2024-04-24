Railway tanks on fire in occupied Simferopol – video, photo

Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Three railway tank cars caught fire in the temporarily occupied Simferopol on 24 April. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports one fatality and three injured.

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details: Early reports indicate that local rescuer workers attribute the cause of the fire to "violation of the technological process."

У тимчасово окупованому Сімферополі загорілись залізничні цистерни

Відео - МНС Росії pic.twitter.com/p2Vm7prfZc — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 24, 2024

One person died, and three were injured. 109 personnel and 29 pieces of equipment were involved in firefighting efforts.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that as of 14:23, the fire had been completely extinguished.



Background: On 24 April drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit two oil depots in Smolensk Oblast of Russia. As a result, they’ve lost two bases for storage and pumping of fuels and lubricants.

