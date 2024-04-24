Railway tanks on fire in occupied Simferopol – video, photo
Three railway tank cars caught fire in the temporarily occupied Simferopol on 24 April. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports one fatality and three injured.
Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation
Details: Early reports indicate that local rescuer workers attribute the cause of the fire to "violation of the technological process."
У тимчасово окупованому Сімферополі загорілись залізничні цистерни— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 24, 2024
Відео - МНС Росії pic.twitter.com/p2Vm7prfZc
One person died, and three were injured. 109 personnel and 29 pieces of equipment were involved in firefighting efforts.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that as of 14:23, the fire had been completely extinguished.
Background: On 24 April drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit two oil depots in Smolensk Oblast of Russia. As a result, they’ve lost two bases for storage and pumping of fuels and lubricants.
