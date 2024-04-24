All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Railway tanks on fire in occupied Simferopol – video, photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 24 April 2024, 14:40
Railway tanks on fire in occupied Simferopol – video, photo
Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Three railway tank cars caught fire in the temporarily occupied Simferopol on 24 April. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports one fatality and three injured.

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details:  Early reports indicate that local rescuer workers attribute the cause of the fire to "violation of the technological process." 

Advertisement:

One person died, and three were injured. 109 personnel and 29 pieces of equipment were involved in firefighting efforts. 

 

Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that as of 14:23, the fire had been completely extinguished.

Background: On 24 April drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit two oil depots in Smolensk Oblast of Russia. As a result, they’ve lost two bases for storage and pumping of fuels and lubricants.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Simferomolfire
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Simferomol
Russian occupation authorities dismantle dome of Ukrainian cathedral in Simferopol, Crimea
Power outage in occupied Simferopol
Former teacher from Crimea, twice arrested for Ukrainian songs, banned from posting on social media for two years
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: