Ukrainian forces destroy Russian cruise missile near Kryvyi Rih at midday

A Russian aerial target has been destroyed. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Ukrainian soldiers have shot down a Russian cruise missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The type of missile is being determined.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "A unit of Air Command Skhid (East) has destroyed a cruise missile in Kryvyi Rih district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast); its type is being determined."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force had reported at 11:58 that a Russian missile was heading towards the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Support UP or become our patron!