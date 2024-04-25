Russians drop guided aerial bomb on civilian infrastructure in Sumy

On the afternoon of 25 April, Russian troops targeted the infrastructure of the city of Sumy with a guided aerial bomb.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "On 25 April, the enemy used a guided bomb, hitting the infrastructure of the city of Sumy."

Advertisement:

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy Oblast at 13:53. Ukraine’s Air Force warned about the activity of Russian tactical aircraft, and then announced an air target flying in the direction of Sumy.

According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, all the necessary services are working at the site of attack, and the aftermath of the strike is being established.

Support UP or become our patron!