Poland provided US$9 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion started

During the two years of Russian aggression on Ukraine, Poland provided 44 packages of support totaling about US$9 billion.

Source: Radosław Sikorski, Polish Foreign Minister, during a speech in the Sejm of Poland on the priorities of Polish foreign policy for 2024, writes Ukrinform

Quote: "Since the beginning of [the Russian] full-scale aggression, Poland has approved 44 packages of military support for Ukraine. The total cost of Polish government support, excluding billions of dollars donated to refugees, in the first two years of the conflict amounted to approximately US$9 billion," Sikorski said.

Advertisement:

He underlined that Poland had signed the G7 declaration on joint long-term obligations to Ukraine.

"As a neighbouring country and a military, humanitarian and energy hub, we want to participate in the formation of these obligations, and not observe them from the outside while others do it," he stated.

Background:

In recent months, Europe caught up with the United States in terms of military assistance to Ukraine. Europe provided approximately €42 billion, while the United States contributed €43.1 billion.

As of 29 February, donors and the EU have allocated €89.9 billion in military, humanitarian, and financial aid to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!