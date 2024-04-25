All Sections
EU still lags behind US in terms of military aid to Ukraine, study shows

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 25 April 2024, 13:31
EU still lags behind US in terms of military aid to Ukraine, study shows
Stock photo: Getty Images

New European military assistance to Ukraine has not shown any growth in recent months, even though US aid ceased entirely.

Source: data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU and its member states have allocated a total of €42 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war until the end of February 2024, while the US has provided €43.1 billion.

In recent months, Europe has almost caught up with the US and is now "on a par in terms of military aid," explained Christoph Trebesch, Head of IfW's Ukraine Support Tracker.

However, Europe has not been able to fill the large gap left by the United States, especially in terms of ammunition.

The European defence sector has been very slow in increasing production capacity.

Accordingly, Ukraine received about €6 billion in additional EU support in January and February 2024, while an aid package totalling over US$60 billion was blocked in Congress.

Background:

