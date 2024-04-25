Zelenskyy thanks Congressional leaders for aid, highlights benefits of ATACMS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held telephone conversations on 25 April with Congressional leaders: Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and the heads of the Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: The president thanked Johnson "for his leadership that ensured true bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine."

"I specifically highlighted the inclusion of long-range ATACMS systems in the bill, which are greatly needed on the battlefield," he added.

Background:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that provides for about US$61 billion of additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help for other US allies.

Immediately afterwards, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

On 24 April, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost some territory in the east, including Avdiivka, due to the delay in approving aid to Ukraine.

