Zelenskyy thanks Congressional leaders for aid, highlights benefits of ATACMS

European PravdaThursday, 25 April 2024, 20:25
Zelenskyy thanks Congressional leaders for aid, highlights benefits of ATACMS
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held telephone conversations on 25 April with Congressional leaders: Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and the heads of the Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on Twitter (X) 

Details: The president thanked Johnson "for his leadership that ensured true bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine."

"I specifically highlighted the inclusion of long-range ATACMS systems in the bill, which are greatly needed on the battlefield," he added.

Background:

  • On 24 April, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost some territory in the east, including Avdiivka, due to the delay in approving aid to Ukraine.

