Russians strike shopping centre and kindergarten in Kherson Oblast, injuring 6 people

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 April 2024, 08:41
Russians strike shopping centre and kindergarten in Kherson Oblast, injuring 6 people
Aftermath of Russian attacks. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram

The Russians have bombarded Kherson Oblast, hitting residential areas, a shopping centre, a kindergarten, the premises of an agricultural business, and cars, and injuring six civilians.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that over the past day, the Russians bombarded Beryslav, Bilozerka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Kachkarivka, Novovorontsovka, Olhivka and the city of Kherson.

Quote from Prokudin: "The Russian military struck the residential areas of the settlements of the oblast; in particular, a high-rise building and six private houses were damaged. They also struck a shopping centre, a kindergarten, the premises of an agricultural business and cars. Six people were injured due to Russian aggression."

Kherson Oblast
Two Russian soldiers kill five people in occupied Kherson Oblast, including collaborator head of village
Ukraine's Security Service detains 9 Russian proxies involved in organising sham "referendum" in Kherson Oblast – photo
Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
