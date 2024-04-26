All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, injure children – photo

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 April 2024, 11:25
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, injure children – photo
Photo: National police

The Russians struck the central part of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs on 26 April. Four people were injured as a result of the attack, including children aged 16, 5 and 4.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi District Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Zadorenko: "Terrorists struck civilian buildings with guided bombs in the city. Children aged 16 and 5 were injured as a result of the strike. Currently, medics are providing them with necessary assistance."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: National police

Details: Later, Syniehubov wrote that the number of injured had increased to four. 

"A 4-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman received minor injuries and acute stress reactions." 

 
Photo: National police

He said that a two-storey building caught fire as a result of the Russian strike. Emergency services are currently working at the site.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia railway station missile strike on 25 April: number of wounded rises to 13
Balakliia railway station attack: commuter train was 15 metres from strike's epicentre – photo
11 people injured in Russian missile attack on railway station near Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: