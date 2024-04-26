Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, injure children – photo

The Russians struck the central part of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs on 26 April. Four people were injured as a result of the attack, including children aged 16, 5 and 4.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi District Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Zadorenko: "Terrorists struck civilian buildings with guided bombs in the city. Children aged 16 and 5 were injured as a result of the strike. Currently, medics are providing them with necessary assistance."

Photo: National police

Details: Later, Syniehubov wrote that the number of injured had increased to four.

"A 4-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman received minor injuries and acute stress reactions."

Photo: National police

He said that a two-storey building caught fire as a result of the Russian strike. Emergency services are currently working at the site.

