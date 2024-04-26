All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian equipment and kill soldiers in Donetsk Oblast – video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 April 2024, 14:39
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian equipment and kill soldiers in Donetsk Oblast – video
The moment of the strike. Screenshot: video by the Special Operation Forces

Operators of the 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed Russian military equipment and killed a number of troops on the Donetsk front using FPV drones.

Source: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Operators of the 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy on the Donetsk front. During one combat mission, using FPV drones, they eliminated: 

  • an armoured combat vehicle;
  • two infantry fighting vehicles; 
  • nine enemy soldiers (three more occupiers were wounded)."

Subjects: Special Operations ForcesDonetsk Oblastwar
