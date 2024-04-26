Russians deploy submarines in Black Sea after long pause again
Friday, 26 April 2024, 18:16
Following a lengthy gap, the Russian army deployed two submarines in the Black Sea.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram
Quote: "After a brief respite, the enemy deployed two underwater missile carriers for combat duty in the Black Sea.
Advertisement:
Their combined number of Kalibr missiles is up to eight missiles."
Details: The rest of the Russian ships, the Defence Forces say, are at their bases. Ukrainians are urged to stay vigilant amid the air-raid warnings.
