Russians deploy submarines in Black Sea after long pause again

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 April 2024, 18:16
Russians deploy submarines in Black Sea after long pause again
Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Following a lengthy gap, the Russian army deployed two submarines in the Black Sea.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote: "After a brief respite, the enemy deployed two underwater missile carriers for combat duty in the Black Sea.

Their combined number of Kalibr missiles is up to eight missiles."

Details: The rest of the Russian ships, the Defence Forces say, are at their bases. Ukrainians are urged to stay vigilant amid the air-raid warnings.

Subjects: Black Sea
