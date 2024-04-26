All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Norway has provided Ukraine with US$90 million worth of military supplies in recent months

Andrii SynyavskyiFriday, 26 April 2024, 18:35
Norway has provided Ukraine with US$90 million worth of military supplies in recent months
Norway Flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

In recent months, Norway has handed over US$90 million worth of military supplies to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; a press release of the Norwegian government

This aid included artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, a minehunter, and tank maintenance support.

Advertisement:

Among the donations are 5,000 M72 anti-tank missiles, artillery shells used in M109 self-propelled howitzers, which Norway previously transferred to Ukraine, and spare parts, the report says.

"This winter's limited scope of donated artillery shells was a critical interim support until deliveries from the Czech initiative commences.  Norway’s contribution there includes up to NOK 1.6 billion (approx. US$110.28 million – ed.)," the press release notes.

The Norwegian government indicated that it has allocated US$10.34 million for the maintenance of Leopard tanks, which Poland transferred to Ukraine, and also sent 8 Leopard 2 A4 tanks and support vehicles.

"Given the need for support, repair, and maintenance of donated materials, Norway will provide up to NOK 150 million (approx. US$10.34 million) for the maintenance of Leopard 2 A4 tanks at a maintenance center in Poland," Norwegian Defenсe Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

Gram added that Norway also participates in the training of Ukrainian bomb disposal experts soldiers in Lithuania, and last winter it handed over three bomb disposal vehicles on a Leopard 1 tank chassis.

The other day, it was reported that the Norwegian parliament is considering the possibility of a significant increase in long-term assistance to Ukraine, which Oslo is now ready to provide.

Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the country would financially join the initiative to provide Ukraine with additional air defenсe systems.

Before that, the Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that Kyiv and Oslo completed negotiations on the bilateral security agreement and will sign it at Zelenskyy's next meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Its date has not yet been announced.

At the same time, Eide said that the F-16 fighter jets that his country is providing to Ukraine will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deeper into Russia's rear.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Norwayaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Norway
Norway allocates US$600 million for air defence and humanitarian support to Ukraine
Norwegian Foreign Ministry announces signing of security agreement with Ukraine
Norway says it is handing over F-16s to Ukraine for strikes deep into Russian rear
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: