Norway has provided Ukraine with US$90 million worth of military supplies in recent months

In recent months, Norway has handed over US$90 million worth of military supplies to Ukraine.

This aid included artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, a minehunter, and tank maintenance support.

Among the donations are 5,000 M72 anti-tank missiles, artillery shells used in M109 self-propelled howitzers, which Norway previously transferred to Ukraine, and spare parts, the report says.

"This winter's limited scope of donated artillery shells was a critical interim support until deliveries from the Czech initiative commences. Norway’s contribution there includes up to NOK 1.6 billion (approx. US$110.28 million – ed.)," the press release notes.

The Norwegian government indicated that it has allocated US$10.34 million for the maintenance of Leopard tanks, which Poland transferred to Ukraine, and also sent 8 Leopard 2 A4 tanks and support vehicles.

"Given the need for support, repair, and maintenance of donated materials, Norway will provide up to NOK 150 million (approx. US$10.34 million) for the maintenance of Leopard 2 A4 tanks at a maintenance center in Poland," Norwegian Defenсe Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

Gram added that Norway also participates in the training of Ukrainian bomb disposal experts soldiers in Lithuania, and last winter it handed over three bomb disposal vehicles on a Leopard 1 tank chassis.

The other day, it was reported that the Norwegian parliament is considering the possibility of a significant increase in long-term assistance to Ukraine, which Oslo is now ready to provide.

Earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the country would financially join the initiative to provide Ukraine with additional air defenсe systems.

Before that, the Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that Kyiv and Oslo completed negotiations on the bilateral security agreement and will sign it at Zelenskyy's next meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Its date has not yet been announced.

At the same time, Eide said that the F-16 fighter jets that his country is providing to Ukraine will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deeper into Russia's rear.

