Norway says it is handing over F-16s to Ukraine for strikes deep into Russian rear

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has said that the F-16 aircraft that his nation would provide to Ukraine will assist Ukraine's Armed Forces in landing strikes deeper into Russian territory.

Source: Espen Barth Eide at a briefing in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform news agency

Details: The Norwegian Foreign Minister believes that Ukraine should increase its ability to strike areas past the Russian borders.

Quote: "This is one of the reasons why we are glad to participate in the F-16 fighter programme, where we will transfer Norwegian F-16s, modernised and in good shape, alongside the Danes and the Dutch," he said.

Barth Eide did not rule out the possibility of providing further capabilities for Ukrainian forces to launch deeper strikes.

He is also certain that the presence of the F-16s on the battlefield will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's capabilities.

According to media sources, Norway is planning to deliver 22 F-16 planes to Ukraine as part of the fighter coalition, with 12 already in serviceable condition.

Background:

Back in the summer of 2023, Norway confirmed that it had joined the F-16 coalition, but did not publicly state the number of fighter jets it would provide to Ukraine. According to Norwegian media reports at the time, the plan was to send about five to ten aircraft.

Norway sent several F-16 fighter jets to Denmark in early January 2024 to have Ukrainian pilots and support staff trained.

