Visiting coastal areas along Dnipro River banned in Kherson Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 26 April 2024, 18:52
Visiting coastal areas along Dnipro River banned in Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kherson Oblast's Defence Council imposed a variety of new restrictions, including a ban on visiting coastal territories along the right (west) bank of the Dnipro River.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "It is forbidden to visit coastal areas along the right bank of Dnipro, Inhulets, and Virovchyna and Koshova rivers. It is forbidden to visit the territories where fortifications have been or are being constructed, including along river banks." 

Details: Prokudin added that due to increased Russian drone activity, private car travel on the road T-04-03 Marianske – Beryslav R-47 between km 14 and km 71 is currently restricted. "A detour will be organised along the road T-22-07 – T-04-03 Vysokopillia – Velyka Oleksandrivka – Beryslav," said the official.

