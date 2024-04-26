All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Evacuation of hospitals in Kyiv: mayor's video shows evacuation of patients

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 April 2024, 19:20
Evacuation of hospitals in Kyiv: mayor's video shows evacuation of patients

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has posted a video of patients and staff being evacuated from medical facilities that are likely to be targeted by Russia.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote: "The enemy, judging by the video that got posted on the Internet, essentially announced a strike on these medical institutions, even giving their addresses. They [the Russians] claim that there are military personnel in the facilities. This is a provocation that the aggressor is trying to use to strike the social infrastructure of the capital."

Advertisement:

Details: Klitschko said that "everything is being done to protect children, their parents, adult patients and staff from the potential attack on these medical facilities, which the aggressor has announced".

Serhii Popko, Head of KCMA, noted that there is currently no evidence to suggest that Russia is actually going to launch such strikes.

The video of the evacuation was also released by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyiv
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Kyiv
Kyiv urgently evacuates several hospitals due to missile threat
Ukrainian air defence destroys all Russian drones attacking Kyiv
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: