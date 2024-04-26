Evacuation of hospitals in Kyiv: mayor's video shows evacuation of patients

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko has posted a video of patients and staff being evacuated from medical facilities that are likely to be targeted by Russia.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote: "The enemy, judging by the video that got posted on the Internet, essentially announced a strike on these medical institutions, even giving their addresses. They [the Russians] claim that there are military personnel in the facilities. This is a provocation that the aggressor is trying to use to strike the social infrastructure of the capital."

Евакуація лікарень у Києві: Кличко показав відео вивезення пацієнтів pic.twitter.com/tx2UTGTIyA — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 26, 2024

Details: Klitschko said that "everything is being done to protect children, their parents, adult patients and staff from the potential attack on these medical facilities, which the aggressor has announced".

Serhii Popko, Head of KCMA, noted that there is currently no evidence to suggest that Russia is actually going to launch such strikes.

The video of the evacuation was also released by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

