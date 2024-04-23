Ukrainian air defence destroys all Russian drones attacking Kyiv

An air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The city of Kyiv was bombarded from the southwest by Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 22-23 April. All of the targets were destroyed. There was no damage or casualties in the capital.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the Russian drones were launched from the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, flew through Ukraine’s Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts and attempted to enter Kyiv from the southwest.

Air defence assets and personnel destroyed all the targets.

No damage or casualties were reported in the capital.

