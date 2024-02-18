All Sections
First F-16 jets may arrive in Ukraine in June

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 18 February 2024, 09:32
The first F-16 fighter jets will be in Ukrainian skies in June 2024.

Source: Foreign Police magazine; European Pravda

Details: "I think that in June we will see them in Ukraine," the magazine quoted Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas as saying.

The same timeframe was mentioned by another European official, whose name was not disclosed.

"The Ukrainian government expects that 12 pilots will be trained on the fighter jets by the end of the US fiscal year [September]," Foreign Police noted.

Earlier, the first quarter of 2024 was the estimated date for the delivery of the fighter jets to Ukraine.

Background:

