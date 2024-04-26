All Sections
Canada allocates almost $12 million for drone production and ammunition for Ukraine

Oleh PavliukFriday, 26 April 2024, 21:47
The flag of Canada. Stock photo: Getty Images

Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence of Canada, has announced the allocation of supplementary funds for the Ukrainian drone production and the Czech initiative for artillery ammunition procurement at the 21st Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Canadian Defence Ministry

Details: At the Ramstein-21 meeting, Blair stated that Canada, in cooperation with the UK, will  for the first time allocate CAD$3 million (US$2.2 million) for the production of drones by the Ukrainian domestic defence industry.

Ottawa will additionally allocate about CAD$13 million (US$9.5 million) for the Czech ammunition procurement and delivery initiative for Ukraine in addition for the previously announced CAD$40 million (US$29.4 million).

Blair added that Canada will supply Ukraine with 900 SkyRanger drones instead of 800. The supply of these drones was first announced in February.

Background: Following the 21st Ramstein meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the US will allocate US$ 6 billion for military aid for Ukraine within the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) programme.

Subjects: CanadaUkraine
