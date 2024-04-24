Canada has permitted Airbus to use Russian titanium in industrial production after becoming the first Western government to prohibit the supply of this crucial metal as part of the most recent round of sanctions.

Source: Reuters

Details: The move gives Airbus more flexibility in its Canadian facilities and is anticipated to alleviate concerns that its core operations may be jeopardised if its European-made jets, which rely mainly on light titanium, are banned from being imported into Canada.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Airbus is aware of the Canadian government imposing sanctions on VSMPO and has obtained the necessary authorisation to secure Airbus operations in compliance with the applicable sanctions," Airbus Canada responded to a query from Reuters.

The company did not provide details of the permits or speciy how long they would last. The Canadian government also did not respond to requests for comments.

Background: According to Russian customs, Gabon suddenly became the leading supplier of replacement parts for Russian aircraft in 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!