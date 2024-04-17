All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Canada earmarks US$1.16bn in budget for military support to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 17 April 2024, 03:18
Canada earmarks US$1.16bn in budget for military support to Ukraine
Photo: Pixabay

Canada's budget has earmarked CAD 1.6 billion (about US$1.16 billion) to provide Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal weapons over the next five years.

Source: Canadian news channel CP24, citing the draft federal budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on 1 April

Details: The Canadian government plans to increase military spending to 1.76% of GDP by 2030.

Advertisement:

Background: Canada has committed to provide Ukraine with 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose drones this summer.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Canadaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

ATACMS missiles possibly included in next US aid package for Ukraine – CNN

Republican leader urges Senate to support Ukraine aid package

Sunak announces details of record-breaking UK military aid package for Ukraine

Russians try to capture Ivanivske and outskirts of Bohdanivka in order to break through to Chasiv Yar

EU Parliament supports extension of preferential trade with Ukraine, albeit with safeguards

Ukraine's state passport service suspends issuance of pre-made passports abroad

All News
Canada
Canada to hand over 450 SkyRanger multi-role UAVs to Ukraine in summer
It's up to Ukraine to determine its own ways of defending itself, French and Canadian leaders say
Russian secret service attempts to recruit agents in Canada – Ukrainian intelligence
RECENT NEWS
23:45
Explosion in Dnipro: Ukraine's air defence forces down drone
22:58
Ukraine's Ambassador to US highlights House Republicans' ongoing support since 2022
22:45
NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in other countries – Stoltenberg
22:31
ATACMS missiles possibly included in next US aid package for Ukraine – CNN
22:07
US Senate hold key procedural voting concerning aid for Ukraine
22:05
Deputy Defence Minister detained in Russia: suspected of bribery
21:40
Ukraine's Energy Support Fund raises approximately €410 million – Ukraine's PM
21:31
Republican leader urges Senate to support Ukraine aid package
20:41
Denmark allocates over €400 million for reconstruction and energy recovery of Ukraine
20:34
Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces discuss strengthening of defences in key areas in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: