Canada earmarks US$1.16bn in budget for military support to Ukraine

Canada's budget has earmarked CAD 1.6 billion (about US$1.16 billion) to provide Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal weapons over the next five years.

Source: Canadian news channel CP24, citing the draft federal budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on 1 April

Details: The Canadian government plans to increase military spending to 1.76% of GDP by 2030.

Background: Canada has committed to provide Ukraine with 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose drones this summer.

