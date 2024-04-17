Canada earmarks US$1.16bn in budget for military support to Ukraine
Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 03:18
Canada's budget has earmarked CAD 1.6 billion (about US$1.16 billion) to provide Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal weapons over the next five years.
Source: Canadian news channel CP24, citing the draft federal budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on 1 April
Details: The Canadian government plans to increase military spending to 1.76% of GDP by 2030.
Background: Canada has committed to provide Ukraine with 450 SkyRanger multi-purpose drones this summer.
