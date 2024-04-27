All Sections
Drones attack 2 oil refineries, bitumen factory and military airfield in Russia's Kuban – video

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 27 April 2024, 05:48
Fire in Kuban. Photo: Astra, a Russian media outlet

A dozen UAVs attempted to attack an oil refinery, a bitumen factory and a military airfield in Russia’s Kuban on the night of 26-27 April. 

Source: Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: Kondratyev noted that more than 10 drones were suppressed in the Slavyansky, Seversky and Kushchovsky districts of Krasnodar Krai. 

He also said that firefighters were extinguishing fires caused by the fall of the UAVs.

Later, the Head of the Slavyansky district of Krasnodar Krai added that a distillation column at the Slavyansk refinery was damaged during the drone attack.

Local residents said that the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Seversky District of Krasnodar Krai was attacked. After the UAV attack, a fire broke out at the refinery, and it has almost been extinguished.

Updated: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry cited early reports indicating that strikes were conducted on the Slavyansk ECO oil refinery, a bitumen factory, the Ilsky oil refinery and several other facilities.  Fires broke out at some scenes after the attack. 

Following information from open sources, a military airfield in the town of Kushchevskaya in Krasnodar Krai also caught fire after a UAV attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems destroyed and intercepted 66 UAVs over the territory of Krasnodar Krai, and two more drones were destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea.

