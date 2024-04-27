Russian missile strike damage 2 energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, water supply disrupted

Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 13 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, namely in the Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad districts, on the morning of 27 April. Two of the oblast’s energy facilities have been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Energy facilities have been damaged in the Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts. Several fires broke out.

A 39-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital in moderate condition.

There are disruptions in water supply in the Kryvyi Rih district.

In addition, the Russians continued shelling the Nikopol district in the evening and at night. Artillery shelling occurred three times, and drones struck their targets four times.

The city of Nikopol suffered the most. An 82-year-old woman was injured.

Seven five-storey buildings, a market, over 10 shops, an office building and a beauty salon were damaged.

Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets hromadas (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories( were also attacked. Cars were damaged in Marhanets hromada. Assessment of the affected areas is ongoing.

Two villages were left without electricity supply due to attacks in Marhanets hromada that happened before. This affected 600 subscribers. Specialists are repairing the networks.

