All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czech Foreign Minister explains to Hungary why Europe must keep supporting Ukraine

Saturday, 27 April 2024, 11:17
Czech Foreign Minister explains to Hungary why Europe must keep supporting Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, in the presence of his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, has said that Russian imperialism is the greatest threat to Europe, and that Ukraine should be supported to defend itself against it.

Source: the Hungarian independent outlet Telex with reference to Lipavský at a press conference in Budapest on Friday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is the first time Lipavský, who has been in office since 2021, has visited the Hungarian capital for bilateral talks. At the press conference, Lipavský spoke a lot about the Russo-Ukrainian war. 

Advertisement:

"I think it's a well-known fact that Czechia sees Russian imperialism as the greatest threat and risk to Europe. The Czech Republic will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

Lipavský added that it is in Europe's interest that Ukraine defends itself and liberates all its territories.

"If we do not want Russia to threaten us even more in the future, we must use force to prevent the redrawing of borders in Europe, which threatens international order, international stability and prosperity," Lipavský said.

He stressed that no one is currently doing more for the security of Europe than Ukrainians, "so we support President Zelenskyy's peace plan and at this point, we see it as the only realistic way to end the war."

Background:

  • Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó recently said that the EU was "preparing for a world war" because of the situation in Ukraine.
  • A similar statement was made by Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, who accused European leaders of using the "logic of war" amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: