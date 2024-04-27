Czech Foreign Minister explains to Hungary why Europe must keep supporting Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, in the presence of his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, has said that Russian imperialism is the greatest threat to Europe, and that Ukraine should be supported to defend itself against it.

Source: the Hungarian independent outlet Telex with reference to Lipavský at a press conference in Budapest on Friday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is the first time Lipavský, who has been in office since 2021, has visited the Hungarian capital for bilateral talks. At the press conference, Lipavský spoke a lot about the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Advertisement:

"I think it's a well-known fact that Czechia sees Russian imperialism as the greatest threat and risk to Europe. The Czech Republic will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

Lipavský added that it is in Europe's interest that Ukraine defends itself and liberates all its territories.

"If we do not want Russia to threaten us even more in the future, we must use force to prevent the redrawing of borders in Europe, which threatens international order, international stability and prosperity," Lipavský said.

He stressed that no one is currently doing more for the security of Europe than Ukrainians, "so we support President Zelenskyy's peace plan and at this point, we see it as the only realistic way to end the war."

Background:

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó recently said that the EU was "preparing for a world war" because of the situation in Ukraine.

A similar statement was made by Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, who accused European leaders of using the "logic of war" amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!