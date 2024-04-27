All Sections
EU ambassador hopes membership negotiations will start by late June: Ukraine is ready

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 27 April 2024, 11:48
Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine. Photo: Katarina Mathernova on Facebook

Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, believes that Ukraine is ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union and hopes these will begin by the end of June.

Source: European Pravda, citing Mathernova in an interview with Ukrainian Radio

The ambassador emphasised that the EU sent a political signal regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova as early as December last year. 

Quotes: "Ukraine is on the right track, it is ready for negotiations," Mathernova stated. 

She added that reforms need to be continued. However, Mathernova believes it can be done during the accession negotiations. 

"So, I cannot guarantee, but I can say that I hope the negotiations will start in June," Mathernova noted.

Background:

  • Both Ukraine and Brussels are working to ensure that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU officially commence no later than the end of June, when Belgium's presidency of the EU Council ends and Hungary's six-month presidency begins.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the European Union should officially start accession talks with Ukraine in June this year to show Russia that Europe does not show any weakness.

