Canada to allocate over US$2 million for UAV production in Ukraine

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 27 April 2024, 16:10
Stock photo: Getty Images

Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of National Defence, announced on 26 April that CAD 3 million [roughly US$2.2 million] will be allocated to the Ukrainian defence industry for the production of drones.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Strategic Industries Ministry

Details: The contribution will be made jointly with the UK.

This way, Canada joins the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative. This is a global fundraising campaign aimed at raising US$10 billion for the production of Ukrainian weapons this year.

Background: Ukraine continues to develop its armoured vehicle production even during the war, showcasing not only the ability to defend its independence but also to set new standards in military equipment.

Read more: There are so many drones that we just can't make it without electronic warfare systems. Why Ukraine is losing to Russia in the technology race

