Canada to allocate over US$2 million for UAV production in Ukraine

Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of National Defence, announced on 26 April that CAD 3 million [roughly US$2.2 million] will be allocated to the Ukrainian defence industry for the production of drones.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Strategic Industries Ministry

Details: The contribution will be made jointly with the UK.

This way, Canada joins the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative. This is a global fundraising campaign aimed at raising US$10 billion for the production of Ukrainian weapons this year.

Background: Ukraine continues to develop its armoured vehicle production even during the war, showcasing not only the ability to defend its independence but also to set new standards in military equipment.

