MEP says support for Ukraine may falter if "Kremlin voices" succeed in European Parliament elections

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 16:23
MEP says support for Ukraine may falter if Kremlin voices succeed in European Parliament elections
The European Parliament. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Viola von Cramon, MEP and Deputy Chair of the European Parliament's delegation to the EU-Ukraine Association Committee, has expressed concern about the possible weakening of support for Ukraine if radical parties strengthen their presence in the European Parliament following the European elections.

Source: von Cramon in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von Cramon praised the work of the present European Parliament in supporting Ukraine. "Each time the Parliament was at the forefront of supporting Ukraine, with military, financial, legal, and humanitarian support," she said.

"I'm very afraid of the future, if many of us are not re-elected, if the right is stronger, support for Ukraine may decrease," she said.

The MEP explained that whenever someone from the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AFD, or Alternative for Germany) or other right-wing parties speaks at the plenary, it is the "voice of the Kremlin".

"The more of those voices you have, the more difficult in general it becomes to have strong support. You still will have support here [after elections]. But then if you have more voices pro-Putin, pro-Kremlin, and pro-Russia I think it will become more difficult and it will be more scattered.

I'm still optimistic, but I'm also a little bit worried," von Cramon said.

For reference: The European Parliament elections are scheduled for 6-9 June 2024.

Subjects: European ParliamentELECTIONSaid for Ukraine
European Parliament
