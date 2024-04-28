Poland considers changing approach to training "active military reserve"

The Polish military leadership is preparing a reform that will involve the formation of a large "active military reserve".

Source: Polish news outlet Onet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Poland's Defence Ministry is considering creating an "active reserve" of about 150,000 military personnel by 2039. This reserve will include individuals who have undergone training, sworn an oath, and are under the age of 55, or 63 for officers.

Advertisement:

Within the framework of the reform under discussion, the Polish Armed Forces aim to shift the focus to forming an active reserve of military personnel who will be attached to specific units and update their skills together with them while significantly improving the quality of training and equipment.

"We are now convinced that the possible war will be long and bloody, and most of the regular military will not see its end... It will be ended by the reservists," said General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of Poland's General Staff.

"There will be major changes in this area in the next 2-3 years... We want to shift the focus from a 'passive reserve' to an active reserve that is constantly in touch with specific units, participating in their daily routine... This will also mean changes in the quality of training and equipment availability," he added.

The general explained that inclusion in the "active reserve" will be voluntary.

Background:

Romania's president has recently suggested that the country needs more reservists.

Denmark plans to expand conscription to women and extend the enlistment period.

Support UP or become our patron!