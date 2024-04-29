All Sections
Zelenskyy: We are working on obtaining additional Patriot systems

Mariia YemetsMonday, 29 April 2024, 17:22
Zelenskyy: We are working on obtaining additional Patriot systems
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the press confrence with Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on 29 April, 2024. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the issue of obtaining additional missiles for existing air defence systems would have "positive developments", and Ukraine continues to work with its allies to receive additional Patriot systems.

Source: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that there would be "positive developments" regarding the subject of adding interceptor missiles to current air defence systems and that guarantees were given at the most recent meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council that there would be no interruptions in this process.

Quote: "In regards to additional Patriot batteries, it is hard to say that we have heard anything specific, but some initial steps have already been made," the president said. 

"We know what other partners can offer. We are working on those additional Patriot batteries. As soon as they are in Ukraine, we’ll all feel that, we’ll know that. It’s important to see that they work to defend our skies," Zelenskyy added. 

Zelenskyy also emphasised that Ukraine supports the NATO Secretary General's proposal to establish a special Alliance fund in the amount of €100 billion to bolster the Ukrainian military, but is interested in the specifics of how such a fund would function.

At a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein group), Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed Madrid’s decision to send missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

Following the same meeting, Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced additional aid to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

