GPS jamming is a deliberate hybrid attack by Russia – Estonian Foreign Minister

Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, has stated that the jamming of GPS in Estonia’s air space is a deliberate hybrid attack carried out by Russia.

Details: Tsahkna intends to initiate the discussion of this issue both on the EU and NATO levels.

Quote: "This is a hybrid attack. If we look at the very different spheres of life in which Russia interferes in our lives on our territory. Whether it is deliberate attacks through the special services on our public assets, on our monuments.

Whether it is cyberattacks, or whether it is completely deliberate action in terms of jamming the GPS signal. Russia knows very well that the interference they are causing is very dangerous for our air traffic and, specifically, is also in breach of international conventions to which Russia is a party. So, this is a deliberate action that is disrupting our lives, putting people's lives at risk."

Tsakhna added that Estonia had to show that it was dealing with it, that it was aware of the situation, and the responsibility for it falls on Russia.

"It would be worse if, on behalf of tourists, we were to conceal the fact that our air traffic is being disrupted by Russia. This is a responsibility that I, as foreign minister, certainly do not want to take on," Tsahkna said.

Raimond Kaljulaid, a member of the Riigikogu (Estonian Parliament) Commission for State Defence, told ERR that the Commission had no information that the jamming of the GPS-signal was a purposeful hybrid attack against Estonia.

Last week, planes of the Finnair air company headed from Helsinki to Tartu had to return to Helsinki twice due to GPS failure in Estonia’s air space.

On 29 April Finnair announced the suspension of all flights to the Estonian city of Tartu for one month due to issues with the GPS signal.

The Baltic countries noted that the GPS jamming that Russia is accused of may cause an air catastrophe.

