Ukrainian forces repel 27 Russian attacks on Bakhmut front, 18 more on Avdiivka front – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 29 April 2024, 21:04
Photo: Getty Images

Over the past day Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 93 times. In total, the Russians launched 4 missile attacks and 35 airstrikes, as well as 56 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks supported by aircraft, in and around the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Nevske and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Torske and to the south from Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 27 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviove, Semenivka and Orlivka (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops continue to hold the Russians back near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 15 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not give up the attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched one unsuccessful attack on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Quote: "Within the last 24 hours the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck five clusters of Russian personnel.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one cluster of Russian personnel."

Subjects: General Staff
General Staff
