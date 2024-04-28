Ukraine's forces repel 40 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

On 28 April Ukrainian forces repelled 40 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front. In total, Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 112 times.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Over the past 24 hours 112 combat clashes occurred. In total, the Russians launched 1 missile attack and 49 airstrikes, as well as 77 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Velyka Pysarivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 20 settlements, including Karpovychi, Prohres (Chernihiv Oblast); Iskryskivshchyna and Basivka (Sumy Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). Over 10 settlements, mainly Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast), were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Makiivka, Nevske, the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians launched an airstrike on the proximity of the Serebrianka forest. Over 10 settlements were attacked from Russian artillery and mortars, including Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Yampolivka and Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 24 Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Novyi and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), were attacked by the Russians from artillery and mortars.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 40 attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Soloviove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian troops away from their positions. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Oleksandropil and Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 settlements, including Arkhanhelske, Sokil and Novopokrovske (Donetsk Oblast), were struck by the Russians from artillery and mortars.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the Russians back near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 11 times. About 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). About 15 settlements, including Malynivka, Bilohiriia, Robotyne and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson front, the Russians have persisted in their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day the Russians launched three attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky (Kherson Oblast). Russian airstrikes were also launched near the settlements of Kostyrka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Prydniprovske, Veletenske and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast). Over 20 settlements, including Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Veletenske and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast), were attacked by the Russians from artillery and mortars.

Over the past day the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck three clusters of Russian personnel. Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck one control point of the Russians.

