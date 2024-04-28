Russian forces attack Ukraine with 4 Shahed drones and 5 UAVs of unspecified type overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians attacked Ukraine with four Shahed loitering munitions and five unidentified drones on the night of 27-28 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 April

Quote: "Russian invaders attacked Ukraine once again overnight, launching four Shahed drones and five unidentified UAVs.

Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel destroyed all Shahed drones and 1 UAV of unspecified type."

Details: Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 88 times over the past 24 hours.

The Russians launched 32 missile strikes and 64 airstrikes and bombarded Ukrainian positions and populated areas 60 times with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain their military presence in the border areas and conduct sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kyslivka, Berestove, Kopanky (Kharkiv Oblast), Novoiehorivka, and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks near the settlement of Nevske and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 Russian attacks near the settlements of Spirne, Vyimka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Novyi (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 35 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Paraskoviivka and west of Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 13 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian soldiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians mounted no offensive (assault) operations over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck 16 clusters of Russian military personnel.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 1 Russian command post and two radar stations.

