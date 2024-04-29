All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 130 combat clashes occurred across war zone, mostly on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 April 2024, 06:54
Over 130 combat clashes occurred across war zone, mostly on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 131 Russian attacks over the past day, 55 of which occurred on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 29 April

Details: The Russians conducted a missile strike and 82 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 108 times.

Advertisement:

In total, 131 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours. 

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas and conducting sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks near the settlement of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks near the settlements of Kopanky and Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Makiivka, Nevske and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast); and Terny (Donetsk Oblast). 

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Novyi and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 55 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Soloviove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and to the west of Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 15 times. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) four times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) five times.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit 13 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. 

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel and a command post.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
General Staff
Ukraine's forces repel 40 Russian attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 4 Shahed drones and 5 UAVs of unspecified type overnight – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's defence forces repelled 24 Russian assaults on Avdiivka front today – Ukrainian General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: