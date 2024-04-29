Over 130 combat clashes occurred across war zone, mostly on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 131 Russian attacks over the past day, 55 of which occurred on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 29 April

Details: The Russians conducted a missile strike and 82 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 108 times.

Advertisement:

In total, 131 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas and conducting sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks near the settlement of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks near the settlements of Kopanky and Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Makiivka, Nevske and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast); and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Novyi and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 55 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Keramik, Arkhanhelske, Umanske, Sokil, Ocheretyne, Kalynove, Soloviove, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha and to the west of Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 15 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) four times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) five times.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit 13 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel and a command post.

Support UP or become our patron!