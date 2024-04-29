Ukraine and US hold third round of talks on security agreement

The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States held the third round of talks on the "preparation for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement" on 29 April.

Source: Office of the Ukrainian President, European Pravda reports

Details: "The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement in detail and adjusted the algorithm of further actions", the Office of the President said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, who led the Ukrainian delegation, expressed hope that after the US Congress approves additional funding for Ukraine, progress in concluding the agreement will accelerate.

The last report of talks on a security agreement between Kyiv and Washington was in January.

At present, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries, the latest being Latvia. An agreement with Norway is also expected to be signed.

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe that the conclusion of bilateral security agreements helps Kyiv resist the full-scale Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!