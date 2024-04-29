All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and US hold third round of talks on security agreement

Oleh PavliukMonday, 29 April 2024, 23:46
Ukraine and US hold third round of talks on security agreement
The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States held the third round of talks on the "preparation for the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement" on 29 April.

Source: Office of the Ukrainian President, European Pravda reports

Details: "The parties discussed the text of the draft agreement in detail and adjusted the algorithm of further actions", the Office of the President said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, who led the Ukrainian delegation, expressed hope that after the US Congress approves additional funding for Ukraine, progress in concluding the agreement will accelerate.

The last report of talks on a security agreement between Kyiv and Washington was in January.

At present, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries, the latest being Latvia. An agreement with Norway is also expected to be signed.

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe that the conclusion of bilateral security agreements helps Kyiv resist the full-scale Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: