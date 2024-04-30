All Sections
Zelenskyy holds series of meetings to disrupt Russian plans – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 30 April 2024, 20:48
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that on 30 April he held a series of meetings on military issues.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on the Office of the President of Ukraine website

Quote: "Today, there were many meetings on military matters throughout the day – on the situation on the battlefield, on the invader's offensive and our actions – both to disrupt Russia's plans and to achieve our goals. There was a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and me and Rustem Umierov, the Minister of Defence, also discussed arms supplies and communications with partners."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine needs a significant acceleration of the rate of supplies’ delivery, and that the Ukrainian initiative should dominate on the frontline – not Russian bombs and assault operations.

Quote: "We are counting on the promptness of supplies from the United States – supplies that should be reflected in the destroyed logistics of the invaders, in their fear of being based anywhere in the occupied territory, as well as in our strength – strength that should prove itself on the Pokrovsk front, as well as on the Kurakhove, Sivershchyna, Lyman, Kupiansk [fronts]... in the country's south. Everywhere where Russia is applying pressure and where we have to drive it out. And also wherever there may be new attack threats."

Details: The President was also briefed by Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine. They also discussed the details of arms supplies. Zelenskyy also thanked Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for speeding up the implementation of the artillery initiative.

