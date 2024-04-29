All Sections
Clear communication with PoWs' families is important – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 29 April 2024, 23:07
Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief focusing on the supply of weapons and communication with the families of prisoners of war.

Source: Press service of the President’s Office

Quote: "Today, I also held a meeting of the Staff. The Commander-in-Chief delivered a detailed report. The front line. Our positions. The hottest areas. The supplies we expect. There was also a report by the Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and representatives of the Coordination Headquarters, on negotiations for the release of prisoners of war. 

It is extremely important that our state maintains clear communication with the families of the PoWs. There must be clarity, to the extent possible, regarding each name, each person, regarding the measures being taken to bring our people home."

Details: Zelenskyy also heard reports on the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of 29 April, and he emphasised the speed and efficiency of the services working at the site of the attack.

In addition, the President stressed that Ukraine must rely on sufficient support from its partners, and that all partner intelligence agencies have been informed of current threats and possibilities.

