Zelenskyy promotes head of State Border Guard Service in rank

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked Border Guard Day by conferring the rank of Lieutenant General upon Serhii Deineko, Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, and promoting two other officials to higher ranks.

Source: decrees issued by Zelenskyy

Quote: "The military rank of Lieutenant General shall be conferred upon Major General Serhii Vasyliovych Deineko, Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service."

Details: Other decrees elevated two officials from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General: Vitalii Chaplia, Deputy Head of a regional administration and Head of the Operational and Military Management of the Eastern Regional Administration; and Andrii Vikhtiuk, Director of the Department of Work Organisation, Planning and Control of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

For reference: Ukraine’s celebration of Border Guard Day on 30 April was decreed by the 5th President, Petro Poroshenko.

