Aftermath of attack on Kharkiv: death toll increases, some injured – photo

Aftermath of the large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

People have been killed and injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Terekhov: "Four people were killed at the scene of a repeated strike on residential buildings in a densely populated area of Kharkiv. Five people were also injured there.

We have one fatality reported in another city district, with a hit recorded in a residential area."

Details: Terekhov reported possible power outages in some districts of Kharkiv.

In some areas of Kharkiv, there may be power supply disruptions. All emergency and municipal services, as well as volunteers, are working at the scenes.

Syniehubov stated that there is information about four fatalities as of 03:02.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Another body of a woman has been found.

At least five civilians have been injured. Three people were taken to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition."

Updated at 04:06: Quote from Syniehubov: "At least 10 people have been injured as a result of the occupiers' attack on Kharkiv.

A 49-year-old man is in a critical condition, while the other patients are in a moderate to mild condition.

Among the injured is a nurse from the Oblast Emergency Medical Centre, who was part of the team responding to the call and who suffered injuries from a repeated strike."

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Background: Earlier, authorities reported that three rescue workers had been killed as a result of the repeated Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

