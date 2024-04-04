Explosions rock Kharkiv for second time overnight
Thursday, 4 April 2024, 04:18
Another explosion was heard in Kharkiv after 04:00 on 4 April.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster in Kharkiv, Suspilne Kharkiv
Quote: "Explosion in Kharkiv."
Advertisement:
Background:
- Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air-raid on the night of 3-4 April.
- Three rescue workers were killed as a result of a repeated Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.
- Later, it became known that the death toll in Kharkiv had increased, and people were also wounded.
Support UP or become our patron!