Explosions rock Kharkiv for second time overnight

Another explosion was heard in Kharkiv after 04:00 on 4 April.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster in Kharkiv, Suspilne Kharkiv

Quote: "Explosion in Kharkiv."

Background:

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air-raid on the night of 3-4 April.

Three rescue workers were killed as a result of a repeated Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

Later, it became known that the death toll in Kharkiv had increased, and people were also wounded.

