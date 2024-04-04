All Sections
Explosions rock Kharkiv for second time overnight

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 4 April 2024, 04:18
Explosions rock Kharkiv for second time overnight
explosion. stock photo: depositphotos

Another explosion was heard in Kharkiv after 04:00 on 4 April.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster in Kharkiv, Suspilne Kharkiv

Quote: "Explosion in Kharkiv."

Background:

  • Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air-raid on the night of 3-4 April.
  • Three rescue workers were killed as a result of a repeated Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.
  • Later, it became known that the death toll in Kharkiv had increased, and people were also wounded.

Subjects: Kharkivexplosion
