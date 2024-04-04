All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv: three rescue workers killed in repeated strike

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 4 April 2024, 02:02
Fire appliance destroyed in an attack on Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Three rescue workers were killed in another Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We have early reports that two people have been killed. A fire has also started at the scene of one of the strikes."

Details: In addition, floor slabs of a residential building collapsed at another strike scene.

Terekhov said that there are currently three known cases of strikes on residential buildings.

Updated at 02:04. Quote from Terekhov: "Three people have already been killed. All of them were employees of the State Emergency Service who came to deal with the aftermath of the attack on residential buildings."

Quote from Syniehubov: "Three rescue workers were killed during the occupiers' repeated attack on Kharkiv!

The enemy struck again when the rescue workers were dealing with the aftermath."

Updated at 02:50: Terekhov confirmed the information about the three rescue workers who were killed. He also said that another rescue worker had been injured.

"A State Emergency Service fire appliance was damaged," Terekhov added.

Background: On the night of 3-4 April, explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air-raid.

