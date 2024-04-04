Polish farmers continue to block 3 checkpoints, with more than 1,400 lorries in queues

Polish farmers continue to block the movement of lorries at the Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn and Uhryniv checkpoints.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, reported by Ukrinform

Details: "The blocking of three checkpoints – Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn and Uhryniv – continues. And in fact, in all three of these checkpoints, Polish farmers do not allow lorries to enter Poland at all, while several lorries per hour are allowed to proceed to Ukraine," Demchenko said.

He noted that the Yahodyn checkpoint is the largest infrastructure area on the border with Poland for the passage of lorries. In particular, it can handle 1,200-1,400 lorries per day. On the contrary, only 70 lorries travelled towards Ukraine over the past day.

Demchenko said that the total queue at these three checkpoints is just over 400 lorries.

He noted that there are also queues at previously unblocked checkpoints. This is especially noticeable at the Krakivets and Shehyni checkpoints. There are about 550 lorries waiting at Krakivets as of this morning, and about 450 at Shehyni.

Demchenko stressed that Polish farmers do not block traffic for other categories of transport, except for freight transport.

Background:

On 2 April, it was reported that traffic blocking for lorries had resumed at the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint on the border with Poland.

